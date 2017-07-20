Traffic snarls in the city

Mumbai roads faced traffic snarls as monsoon rains hit unabated in the city. Main roads in the metropolis faced traffic jam as in the past years due to heavy flooding. Despite BMCs tall claims of rain readiness we have seen water logging and that in turn obstructed free flow of traffic. Heavy rains inundating low lying areas and blocking vehicular traffic created utter chaos on the roads of the metropolis. To add salt to the wound, presence of pot holes spreading throughout the breadth and width of the city’s roads and in highways and other focal points keep the road users on tender hooks. Subway users suffer the most with poor lighting arrangements and the roads inside develop potholes and craters creating a fear among motorists. Lethargy of BMC workers was clearly visible and no one cares for public miseries.

