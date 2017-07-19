Trailer of Haseena Parkar is sure to give you goosebumps

He most anticipated film of the year Haseena Parkar has increased the level of excitement with the launch of its trailer today. The trailer of the film launched at the iconic Maratha Mandir theater, one of the well known theater near Nagpada which was home to Haseena Parkar.

The gripping trailer was greeted with a loud applaud and has been trending ever since it hit the social media. The trialer launch has the entire team of Haseena Parkar including Shraddha Kapoor, Siddhanth Kapoor, Ankur Bhatia, Apoorva Lakhia and Nishad Khan.

The film which shows the journey of Haseena Parkar, gave an insight of what the her life was through the very well crafted trailer. The trialer shows a never seen before side of Shraddha Kapoor which has made a huge impact.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Haseena Parkar starres Shraddha Kapoor, Siddhanth Kapoor and Ankur Bhatia. Produced by Nahid Khan with Swiss entertainment and co-produced by Sameer Antulay & Babu Tyagi the film is set to release on 18th August 2017.