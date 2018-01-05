Trans-harbour link — MMRDA inks pact for two packages

There is no doubt that the Trans-Harbour project is a dream come true project. The Centre has given green signal to this project. And now, MMRDA inks pact for two packages. Trans-harbour link has just got a little longer and it is not a great news. It is highly appreciable that the Maharashtra Government is on the road map for growth and it is a financially growing state. With Central government clearance in place, it is time to start the work in good earnest and make sure that there are no hiccups on the way.

Mumbai Trans Harbour Link is expected to attract more funds as per MMRDA and the two pack inks may ease out the situation. It is reliably understood that the officials from the City’s Development Authority will step in to make the dream project come true. It is time to fulfil the two main conditions laid down by the Ministry and speed the process of construction. The project will get Coastal Regulatory Zone clearance and forest clearance, but with certain riders. Let us hope that the project will go through without hurdles early next year.

CKR Nathan

