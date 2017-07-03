Transfer of differently abled employee

It is extremely shocking to note that our Member of Parliament from North Mumbai constituency Gopal Shetty’s letter dated June 17, 2017 addressed to the Divisional Regional Manager Mr. Mukul Jain based at Mumbai Central for the immediate transfer of my differently abled neighbour Bhupendra B. Rana, was not accepted. In fact, as per the Rules of the Railway Board, the differently abled employee must be posted at the railway station, which is near to his/her residence. I hope that my aforesaid neighbour gets transfer to Borivali immediately? I request the Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu to look into this matter.

Hansraj Bhat

