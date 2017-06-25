Travel Tale: PeeCee ‘twinning’ with friends in Malibu

Priyanka Chopra is surely giving the perfect vacay goal, when the nation is enjoying a long weekend.

PeeCee, who is currently in the United States for the shoot of her second Hollywood flick ‘A Kid Like Jake,’ is enjoying her weekend at Malibu.

The global icon shared some pictures on Instagram, where she is seen spending quality time with her ‘Quantico’ co-star Yasmine Al Massri and filmmaker Mubina Rattonsey.

In one picture the actress is seen posing inside a car with Yasmine and Mubina and captioned it, “Malibu life! #friendsforlife @mubinarattonsey @jazmasri #liam #carfie.”

Summertime twinning with @mubinarattonsey #weekendvibes ❤️ A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Jun 24, 2017 at 6:39pm PDT

In another photo, she flaunts her sexy legs while “twinning” at the beach with Mubina.

Her caption reads, “Summertime twinning with @mubinarattonsey #weekendvibes.”

On the work front, PeeCee will be seen sharing screen space with stars like Jim Parsons, Claire Danes and Octavia Spencer in her second Hollywood flick ‘A Kid Like Jake.