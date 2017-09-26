Travis Barker solo LP features Kendrick Lamar and Lil Wayne

Blink-182 star Travis Barker has revealed he has collaborated with Kendrick Lamar, Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa and more for his new hip-hop album.

The 41-year-old Blink 182 drummer said he has almost completed his new record, reported Contactmusic.

“I am 70 per cent done with my new solo album. The next part, the most important piece, is for me to go play drums on it now. We’ve got the programming, I’ve made all of the beats, the second step was to get all of the artists and find out which artists sound great on which beats.

“The third step is me playing drums on it, mixing it and then putting it out. I can mention some of the guests. I have Lil Wayne, Young Jeezy, Run The Jewels, Wiz Khalifa, Kendrick, Jay 305, YG, Anderson Paak, The Game, Problem… I have a lot of guests! I have a lot and I am still writing right now,” Barker said.