A tribute to Kargil war heroes

The Nation, hopefully remembers the 400 plus martyrs for laying down their lives in the service of their nation, in the true spirit of “laying down their today for our tomorrows. It has been 18 years since the Kargil war, but the memory of the bloodshed remains fresh in the minds of the brave soldiers, who responded to the call of duty and defended the country’s borders, and their families. It is both a pride inducing moment and a prick in the hearts of the soldiers who valiantly fought for our nation. As India prepares to hold a memorial service for the martyrs, there are certain facts that we must all know about the historic day. With its significant war footage, Kargil was the first Indo-Pak War that impacted public opinion through mass media coverage. Every patriotic Indian’s heart swells with pride at the bravery of our jawans in evicting Pakistani Northern Light Infantry and a few terrorists from the inhospitable Kargil heights.

One hopes India’s strategic planners have built in and have planned for more robust scenario’s to face inevitable, future threats. Kashmiri Pandits all over the world are grateful to these warriors and brave sons of the land for defending the Kashmiri Pandit homeland “Maej Kasheer” (Mother Kashmir). There is an old saying in Punjabi’s Army “Jine jeet nahi wekhi usay jeetna kaun sikhayega.” Loosely translated it means that if one has not seen victory, how can you teach ‘em to win a war. Its pride and pain for the soldiers as the nation celebrates the anniversary of the war victory against Pakistan. India continuously stepped up attack against Pakistan and ended up recapturing two key positions in Batalic sector. Youth and students should draw inspiration from soldiers of the Indian Army who sacrificed their lives in the 1999 Kargil war while safeguarding the country.

