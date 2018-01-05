Triple talaq victims say Congress ditched Muslim women again

Scores of Muslim women on Friday protested against the Congress party for stalling the proceedings of the triple talaq bill in winter session of the Parliament, outside its premises.

They also raised slogans in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing the bill.

“We today announce that we are boycotting Congress for blocking the triple talaq bill in the Rajya Sabha. We thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for showing courage to bringing this bill despite having been tagged as anti-Muslim. We condemn the Congress party,” Farah Faiz, a protestor, said.

She added it was wrong to say that Muslim women were opposing the triple talaq bill.

“It is wrong to say that Muslim women are opposing the bill as all triple talaq victims are participating in the protest. The entire life of a Muslim woman is devastated after talaq, but they [the Congress party] are more concerned for a Muslim man going to jail for three years. Congress has repeated history what it did with the Musilm women in 1986,” Farah said.

When informed that other political parties had also opposed the triple talaq bill in the Rajya Sabha, she said, “Other political parties rallied behind the Congress party when it took a lead. So, the biggest culprit is Congress.”

She also objected to the Congress’ suggestion of sending the triple talaq bill to a select committee, Farah said, “Why didn’t Congress propose to send the bill to a joint committee?”

She, however, said there were some shortcomings in the bill.

“We wanted polygamy to be included in the bill but didn’t say anything now because we wanted a beginning to be made. We thought of demanding an amendment later, but the Congress party blocked that beginning,” she said.

The draft of The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill 2017, also known as the Triple Talaq Bill, says, “Any pronouncement of talaq by a person upon his wife, by words, either spoken or written or in electronic form or in any other manner whatsoever, shall be void and illegal”.

There is also a provision of imprisonment for a term, which may extend to three years and fine for violators. The draft bill also envisages entitling divorcee Muslim women for maintenance and has a provision for them to have the custody of their minor children. The offences under the purview of this bill will be cognisable and non-bailable.

The bill has been passed in the Lok Sabha but couldn’t get the Rajya Sabha’s nod as the Congress and other political parties demanded it should be referred to a select committee.