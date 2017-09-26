Tripura govt forms SIT to probe journalist Santanu Bhowmik’s murder

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed by the Government of Tripura to investigate last week’s murder of journalist Santanu Bhowmik in Tripura.

The decision has come after the delegation of the management committee of Agartala Press Club requested Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar for a fast-track court for the trial. The delegation also demanded compensation for Bhowmik’s family.

“Council of Ministers has decided to form an SIT for the investigation into the murder of journalist Santanu Bhowmik”, the Information and Culture Minister of Tripura, Bhanu Lal Saha, told ANI.

“Government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for his family” he added.

Shantanu was apprehended and hacked to death while he was covering the clashes between two political parties — the TUGMP and the IPFT in Mandwai of West Tripura on September 20.

On Saturday, the police arrested a man suspected of his involvement in the murder of Santanu. He is an alleged supporter of Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT).