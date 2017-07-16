‘True greats-Kumble, Dravid, Zaheer don’t deserve public humiliation’

Ramachandra Guha, former member of the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) Committee of Administrators (CoA), on Sunday lashed out at the cricket board for “public humiliation” of Anil Kumble, Rahul Dravid and Zaheer Khan.

The CoA on Saturday said the Indian cricket team’s support staff will be recruited after consultation with newly appointed head coach Ravi Shastri, thus effectively putting on hold Zaheer and Dravid’s appointments as bowling coach and overseas batting consultant respectively.

“The shameful treatment of Anil Kumble has now been compounded by the cavalier treatment of Zaheer Khan and Rahul Dravid,” said Guha on Twitter.

“Kumble, Dravid and Zaheer were true greats of the game who gave it all on the field. They did not deserve this public humiliation,” he added.

CoA chief Vinod Rai informed that Shastri will be meeting the four-member committee of the BCCI for the selection of the support staff for Team India.

The meeting, which comes after the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) appointed Zaheer as bowling coach and Dravid as overseas batting coach, has been scheduled for July 18.

However, the CoA chief made it clear that the CAC has just made recommendations over the same.

“There’s no such thing as a contract. These are just recommendations. A recommendation has been made and the CoA has to act on that. That recommendation will be acted upon in consultation of the head coach,” he said.

This is yet another process after a month-long drama which seemed to have ended with a definitive BCCI release on July 11.