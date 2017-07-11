Turmoil in West Bengal

Restoring communal harmony in West Bengal is the need of the hour. Bengal has a sizeable Muslim population but for many years they have been living harmoniously with Hindus and others. Situation has somewhat changed recently due to more influx from Bangladesh and no measures were taken towards curbing population. Politics aside, West Bengal residents must rise up to protect composite culture of their state. The communists also must now play a constructive role because they have good network there and for the sake of Bengal, should assist Mamata Banerjee who is ageing and getting weaker. TMC and CPM must work for the development of Bengal. In West Bengal we need a governor who hails from police or defence background. BJP has tasted blood in Uttar Pradesh by communally dividing the society and winning the election. They want to repeat the same thing in West Bengal too. During election Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that he is a family member of Subhash Chandra Bose but later he has forgotten about it.

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)