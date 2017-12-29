Twinkle Khanna shares heartfelt message for dad Rajesh Khanna on birthday

The first superstar of Bollywood, Rajesh Khanna, would have turned 75 on Friday, if he were alive today.

The social media is flooded with wishes for the late actor, but it was Twinkle Khanna’s wish that made everyone a bit emotional.

Twinkle, daughter of Rajesh Khanna, took to her official Twitter handle and shared a black and white throwback picture of her standing next to his father.

Twinkle captioned the picture stating, “Happy birthday Dad.”

In the picture, she can be seen posing with ‘Kakaji’ during the time when he won the elections in the 90s.

Earlier in a Twitter post, Twinkle revealed that her father always wanted her to be a writer. She wrote, “Dad always said I should be a writer- was proud of my maggot filled poetry-would’ve been beaming that I got that paper in my hand eventually.”

Born in Punjab’s Amritsar on December 29 1942, Rajesh entered Hindi films in 1965 when he began shooting for Raaz and did 180 films – 163 feature films and 17 short films.

By 2011, he held record for maximum number of films as the solo lead hero and least number of multi star cast films in Hindi Cinema.

He first tasted success as an actor with 3 consecutive hit films like ‘Aakhri Khat’, ‘Raaz’ and ‘Aurat’.

Rajesh Khanna achieved super-stardom with Shakti Samantha’s ‘Aradhana’ (1969).

He also made the world record of having 17 successive super-hits in 3 years from 1969-71, which included 15 consecutive solo super-hit films.

The actor won Filmfare Best Actor Awards for three occasions and was nominated 14 times for the same.