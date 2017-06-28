Twists and turns in the valley

All said and done; the killing of Kashmiri cop near Srinagar Mosque as the mob attacked the deputy SP as he was overpowered, stripped and stoned to death. This is yet another gruesome and barbaric attack on DSP as he way providing security to hundreds of faithful devotees attending prayers inside the mosque. India’s concerns are too many but nothing concrete is done to make the valley safe for police and security officials are doing their duty in the valley. Miscreants roam scot free without getting caught and such attacks have become part and parcel of the system and cop became a victim in the barbaric attack. It is time to provide much needed security before the situation go haywire and killing of security personnel has become a regular incident in the past couple of years.

Chitra Krishnan

