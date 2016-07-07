Two BMC engineers held for shoddy road contract work

Mumbai Police has arrested Road’s department Chief Engineer Satish Pawar(57) and Vigilance Department Chief Engineer Uday Murudkar (55) for alleged irregularities in awarding road contracts in the island city. Earlier RTI activist Anil Galgali had filed a complaint in this regard with Lokayukta M L Tahaliyani who ordered for action to be taken against erring BMC officials.



The BMC had gone ahead and awarded to two of the six accused contractors, M/s RPS Infra Projects and M/s J Kumar works at Hackock Yari Road, Mithi River and Vikroli Flyover. The city body had also managed to help them get listed as one of the party to fill in the tender for the ambitious 1300 crore project of the Goregaon Mulund link road.