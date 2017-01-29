Two Sri Lankan nationals held with foreign currency at airport

Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) intercepted two Sri Lankan nationals at Mumbai airport carrying foreign currency worth Rs. 21 lakh last night.

Earlier on January 5, AIU Mumbai Customs intercepted around five kilograms of narcotic drugs from the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport.

Drugs were seized from a passenger identified as Rabeekhan Abdulah, who held an Indian passport and was reportedly travelling to Kuala Lumpur.

The officers seized the currency under provisions of the Customs Act, 1962 read with Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 and Foreign Exchange Management (Export and Import of currency) Regulations, 2015.

Since the beginning of this month, AIU has seized foreign currency worth about Rs 80 lakh on the departure side of Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, Mumbai, which were being illegally smuggled out of the country.