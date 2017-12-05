‘Unconstitutional’ Triple Talaq

Triple talaq, as practised in India, is against the principles of the Holy Quran and the law of the land. Why should the Constitution of India allow Muslim husbands to perform triple talaq to their wives as they have to suffer the consequences with no alimony at all throughout their life? By merely pronouncing triple talaq verbally or through social media is sinful because the man violates the sanctity of marriage and dehumanises the woman. I hope Muslim men understand this.

