Unparliamentary language is the new trend of PM’s poll campaign

With few days to go for Gujarat assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a jibe at Congress party saying that Congress presidential election is rigged and criticised the party for following dynasty politics. He took potshots at Congress and termed Rahul Gandhi’s expected elevation to Congress president as ‘Aurangazeb Raj.’ Modi has always been known for making mockery of the Congress party prior to every election. Often he uses unparliamentary language against opposition party to gain an upper hand over them. While addressing a rally at Dharampur, Modi said that Congress does not have integrity and “one family has been looting India for decades”.

He criticised the Congress for adopting divide and rule policy and said that the party is following the footsteps of British and dividing the country on communal lines. He attacked Rahul Gandhi for calling GST ‘Gabbar Singh Tax’. The PM went a step further by stating that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had covered her face while addressing a rally at Morbi in Gujarat. Even BJP president Amit Shah is not far behind when it comes to attacking Congress over various issues. Shah had referred Manmohan Singh as “Mauni baba”. He added that Singh used to undertake foreign tours but people remained unaware about it. Shah said that Congress lacks youth leaders and hence, have ‘outsourced’ their leadership to divide votes on the basis of caste and communalism.