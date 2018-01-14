Unprecedented event

Such unprecedented incident had never happened that four senior judges of the Supreme Court on Friday held a press conference and publicly accused Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra of selectively assigning cases to judges of his choice without any rational basis and in many other cases too. It is the only Indian judiciary which is reputed all over the world as independent and they will sort out the matter themselves. If one the one hand it curtails the blaze of nation’s justice hope on judiciary, on the other hand it is supposed to claim that there is place for corruption in country. This is the great merit of our country. But I wish the matter were resolved without a press conference, India had not to watch this day as such unexpected incidents destroy the image of the country.

Ashfaque Nadwi

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)