Upgrade standard of Mumbai University

Mess in Mumbai University continue and it has become a laughing stock all the time. From the missing of answer papers and other mess in correction of papers Mumbai University tops the list in a dubious way. It is quite understandable that the colleges in Mumbai are not topping the list of colleges and the Mumbai University is lagging behind with correction of answer papers taking a very slow start. It is sad to note that Mumbai University rather lethargic and only 25 per cent of paper are assessed in the last 6 weeks. When other universities take the top spot, why Mumbai University is lagging behind so much in every aspect! Again, Bangalore University touches the top spot where Mumbai University lagging behind. The position is continued for a long time and no remedial measures were taken to upgrade the learning standard or the discipline of these colleges in the Mumbai University. It is time to raise the standard and the discipline in the Mumbai University should touch a new high to make it to the top of the list. Mumbai University should follow suit and try hard to speed up correction of answer papers, issuing proper issue identity cards with the name of the examination center and upgrade its standard.

Chitra Rugmani

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)