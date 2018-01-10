US revokes Indian native’s citizenship; faces deportation

In a first-of-its-kind case, the US has revoked the American citizenship of an Indian native, who, authorities said, acquired it by fraud.

Baljinder Singh alias Davinder Singh, 43, who married a US citizen, has now been reverted to the Green Card status which leaves him potentially subject to removal proceedings at the Department of Homeland Security’s discretion, the Justice Department said.

The Department of Justice, which moved a petition in this regard before a US court last September, said Singh in his citizenship application concealed prior orders of exclusion and his deportation under different identities than the identity under which they naturalised.

“Singh’s denaturalisation is the first arising out of a growing body of cases referred to the Department of Justice by United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) as part of Operation Janus,” the Department of Justice said in a statement. A US District Court in New Jersey on January 5 had entered an order revoking his naturalised US citizenship and cancelling his Certificate of Naturalisation.

“The defendant exploited our immigration system and unlawfully secured the ultimate immigration benefit of naturalisation, which undermines both the nation’s security and our lawful immigration system,” said Acting Assistant Attorney General Chad Readler of the Justice Department’s Civil Division.

In September, the Department of Justice made a similar move against two persons from Pakistan. No decision has been taken yet in their case.