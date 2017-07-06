US sees North Korea’s missile launch as military escalation: Nikki Haley

"The US is prepared to use the full range of our capabilities to defend ourselves and our allies."

United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley has dubbed North Korea’s intercontinental ballistic missile launch test as a “clear and sharp military escalation” and warned of a possible US military retaliation.

Haley also warned that the US could cut its trade ties with China and other countries if they do not stop aiding the Kim Jong-un regime.

“The US is prepared to use the full range of our capabilities to defend ourselves and our allies. One of our capabilities lies with our considerable military forces. We will use them if we must, but we prefer not to have to go in that direction,” CNN quoted Haley as saying.

At the United Security Council meeting, Hailey called for an “escalated diplomatic and economic response” against North Korea and warned other countries to refrain from watering down resolutions against North Korea.

Calling out China, Haley said, “There are countries that are allowing, even encouraging, trade with North Korea in violation of UN Security Council resolutions. Such countries would also like to continue their trade arrangements with the United States. That’s not going to happen.”

“Much of the burden of enforcing UN sanctions rests with China. We will work with China … but we will not repeat the inadequate approaches of the past that have brought us to this dark day,” Haley added.

Earlier, United States President Donald Trump attacked China over its increasing trade with Pyongyang.

Trump took to his Twitter handle to express his concerns over China, which he has been hoping that the country would help the US to rein in North Korea over Nuclear programme.