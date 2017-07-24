Usher had unprotected sex with more women after Herpes diagnosis: Lawyer Lisa Bloom

Last week in a leaked document it was revealed that in 2012 R&B Singer Usher had paid off a woman with 1.1 Million dollars to drop the lawsuit against him which claimed that he had unprotected sex with her and contracted Herpes and in fact, Usher knew about his condition before having sex with her. Recently lawyer Lisa Bloom, 55, took to Twitter and said “How much unprotected sex did Usher have after his herpes diagnosis? Women are reaching out to me. How dare he endanger women’s health?” Lisa told a leading Hollywood online portal “They say that he did not disclose his STD to them. Such behavior would be appalling, illegal and dangerous to women’s health.”

It’s also a violation of criminal law in many states to have unprotected sex without disclosure of your STD. As it should be. — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) July 22, 2017

The singer did reportedly speak with the woman, apologizing for his actions and attempting the settle the matter out of court. But, according to the court documents, she “feels that her health and body have been ruined.”