USIBC establishes India task force on civil aviation

The US-India Business Council has constituted a task force to identify opportunities in the Indian civil aviation sector.

The task force, chaired by engine maker Pratt & Whitney’s managing director (India) Palash Roy Chowdhury, will focus on identifying opportunities based on the National Civil Aviation Policy (NCAP), a release said.

Amber Dubey, partner and head of aerospace and defence at leading consultancy KPMG in India, will be the co-chairman of the India task force.

“The task force will engage with various stakeholders to promote international best practices and address potential hurdles that surface as American and Indian companies deepen engagement in India’s burgeoning civil aviation market,” the release said.

Registering double-digit growth for more than two years, India’s domestic aviation sector is one of the fastest growing in the world.

Chowdhury said the task force would seek to support growth of US corporations in India by aligning with the priority areas of the Indian government.

“Our member companies are committed to the success of the government’s flagship programmes such as the Regional Connectivity Scheme and Make In India, and bringing the best in technology in related areas such as airport infrastructure and security…,” USIBC President Mukesh Aghi said.