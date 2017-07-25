Vandalisation of crosses

The desecration of Christian crosses in Mumbai, Goa and other parts of the country seem to be going on unabated. The miscreants have been continuing with their nefarious activities to disturb communal peace in the country. It is pertinent to note there are more than a lakh crosses by the roadside all over the country and it would be very difficult, almost impossible, for the police to keep a vigil on them. The police on their part need to pull all their resources and concentrate on cracking the cases and take action against miscreants who keep destroying these holy crosses. The local parishes should also ask the parishioners to keep a vigil on the crosses in the locality by taking turns. This madness of destroying crosses needs to be stopped as citizens should remain vigilant. Drunkards and gamblers harm themselves and will not desecrate religious shrines and places, including crosses, as they are not communal like the communal forces who do not drink or gamble in public but are a greater nuisance and risk to our society.

