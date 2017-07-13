Vani Kapoor moves into lead, in sight of third title

Vani Kapoor set herself up for her third title in four starts on the Hero WPGT Tour as she moved into sole lead at the end of the second round of the eighth leg of the Tour.

Returning from her trip to Thailand after the Ladies European Tour event, the diminutive dynamite, Vani, shot an even par 71 to get one-under 141 and one shot ahead of amateur Ankita Kedlaya, who also shot a 71.

Overnight leader Gaurika Bishnoi slipped to 73 after a bogey start and is now tied-second, one behind leader Vani.

Vani opened with a birdie and added another on 16th, while she bogeyed fifth and 10th.

Ankita had three birdies, all on back nine, and three bogeys, two on front nine and one late on 17th hole.

Gaurika had two birdies against four bogeys.

Amandeep Drall had a double bogey on her very first hole but did well to card 72 and now lies fourth at 143, while seasoned Smriti Mehra exploded into great form with the day’s best round of two-under 69 to get into sole fifth.

Neha Tripathi (72-74) was sixth, while Saaniya Sharma (75-72) and Anisha Padukone (75-72) were tied-seventh.

Sharmila Nicollet (78-70), Mehar Atwal (78-70) and last week’s winner, Tvesa Malik (71-77) were all tied-ninth.

Sharmila with a 70 had the day’s second best card alongside Mehar and amateur Seher Atwal (79-70).

Sharmila’s fine round included one of the two eagles on the day. She holed out her second shot par-4 13th hole, while Millie Saroha (79-75) eagled the par-5 12th hole.

The final round will see Vani tee off in the company of Ankita and Gaurika.

While Vani is looking for her third title of the year, Gaurika is searching for her second success and looking to stay ahead of the Order of Merit, while Ankita, still an amateur, is hunting for her first title against professionals.