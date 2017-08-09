VC granted leave amid delayed Mumbai varsity results

Amid delays in the declaration of results of the University of Mumbai, the Governor of Maharashtra and Chancellor Ch Vidyasagar Rao has granted the leave sought by the varsity Vice Chancellor Dr Sanjay Deshmukh.

The governor has given the additional charge of the post of Vice Chancellor of the University of Mumbai to Prof Devanand Shinde, Vice Chancellor of Shivaji University in Kolhapur, a Raj Bhavan spokesperson said.

“Prof Shinde will serve as the Acting Vice Chancellor of the University of Mumbai during the leave period of Dr Deshmukh,” he said.

The governor also appointed Prof Dhiren Patel, director of Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI), as the Acting Pro Vice Chancellor of the university.

“Patel will look after the work of the university in addition to his own duties as the director of VJTI,” the spokesperson said.

Patel will hold the post of acting Pro-VC till the completion of the work of declaration of results of the various exams held by the university in March and April this year or for a maximum period of three months whichever is earlier, he said.