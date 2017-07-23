Victoria Beckham reveals Spice Girls to Harper

Fashion designer Victoria Beckham has given her six-year-old daughter, Harper, a Spice Girls doll set.

The 43-year-old singer-turned-designer has gifted Harper a set of dolls of her and her bandmates – Geri Horner, Emma Bunton, Mel B and Mel C – to play with.

Captioning a picture of Harper playing with the dolls on her Instagram story, she wrote, “When you find out mummy was a pop star!! Xxx (sic).”

Meanwhile, Victoria – who also has Brooklyn, 18, Romeo, 14 and Cruz, 12, with her husband David Beckham – previously insisted she has done the best she can at raising her kids.

“You don’t have a rule book when you have a child. You just do the best that you can and I think the kids are doing a pretty good job. They’re well-mannered, hard-working, they’re fun and they’re happy kids.