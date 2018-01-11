Vidya Balan to play Indira Gandhi

Actor Vidya Balan is all set to play the role of Indira Gandhi, India’s first and only woman prime minister till date.

The actor, who has acquired the adaptation rights of Sagarika Ghose’s book “Indira: India’s Most Powerful Prime Minister”, said it was her long cherished dream to portray Gandhi on screen.

“I am happy to have acquired the rights to Sagarika Ghose’s ‘Indira’ because I have always wanted to play Indira Gandhi. I haven’t decided yet whether it should be a film or a web series, but that will take a while anyway,” Vidya said in a statement.

Ghose took to Facebook to share her excitement.

“Elated to announce that I just signed the contract for the movie rights of my book ‘Indira: India’s Most Powerful Prime Minister’ with Vidya Balan and Roy Kapur Productions.

Most excited to see ‘Indira’ on screen!” she wrote.

Vidya, 39, was last seen in the role of a middle class housewife in “Tumhari Sulu”.