Vijay Rupani best bet

When the chips were down, Vijay Rupani came out trumps and his close aids won vital seats to put BJP in front in a tight cornered contest in Gujarat. Taking up the mantle from Anandiben, who handled Patel stir very badly, was shown the door and Vijay Rupani took charge as a balancing strategy to ensure BJP retains Gujarat in 2017. Now, he did manage to scrap through and he is the best bet as far as BJP is concerned under the present circumstances. With an independent MLA also backing BJP, the strength in the Gujarat assembly touched 100 mark in a significant turnaround. The name of Rupani came to prominence after 99 MLAs of BJP gave a nod for the experienced man. They all felt that a known person is better than an unknown new candidate for the CM post. BJP do not want to experiment and fancy their chances in a swift move to change the leadership in Gujarat. He is the 21st Chief Minister of Gujarat. It was a right step in the right direction to chair a top leader after winning the toughest election in the Indian history.

Nickil Akhilesh

