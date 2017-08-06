Vijender Singh dedicates his ‘Battleground Asia’ victory towards India-China peace

Boxer Vijender Singh, who on Saturday defeated China’s Zulpikar Maimaitiali in the unified WBO Asia Pacific and Oriental Super Middleweight title, has dedicated the victory towards peace and harmony between India and China, more particularly in the backdrop of the Doklam stand-off.

“Want to dedicate this victory towards peace and harmony between India and China! Jai hind,” Vijender Singh took to Twitter on late Saturday night.

Singh earlier in the day maintained his unbeaten streak by defeating Maimaitiali.

Singh won his second title and ninth consecutive pro bout as he beat his Chinese opponent on points by a unanimous decision.

He, however, returned the title saying, “I don’t want this title, because I don’t want tension at the border (between India and China).”

Speaking about the much-awaited encounter, Vijender had earlier trolled his opponent and said that he would try to finish the bout as soon as possible as “Chinese products don’t last long”.

Vijender, who has remained unbeaten since his debut in professional boxing, has also fought eight bouts, last one being against former world number one boxer Francis Cheka from Tanzania where he defended his title.

Vijender clinched his first title in July 2016 against Kerry Hope of Australia, becoming the WBO Asia Pacific Super Middleweight Champion. He has 30 rounds under his belt, which gives him a slight edge over his opponent, who has fought 24 rounds till now.