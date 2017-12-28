Vin Diesel beats out Dwayne Johnson as 2017’s highest grossing actor

Hollywood actor Vin Diesel has defeated his ‘Fast and Furious’ co-star Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson to be named this year’s top grossing actor.

The ‘XxX: Return of the Xander Cage’ actor’s movies made USD 1.6 billion globally, according to Forbes, which made its annual list of highest grossing actors by using Box Office Mojo to tally up the global ticket sales of 2017 movies by major actors.

Diesel’s ‘Fast And Furious’ co-star Johnson came in second; The Rock, whose releases this year have so far pulled in USD 1.5 billion with ‘Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle’ still out in cinemas.

‘Wonder Woman’ star Gal Gadot came in third after her films, also including ‘Justice League’, made USD 1.4 billion globally.

Emma Watson took fourth place thanks to the smash hit ‘Beauty And The Beast’, while Johnny Depp came in at fifth.

Tom Holland, Chris Pratt and Chris Hemsworth make up the top 10 finishing seventh, eighth and ninth respectively.