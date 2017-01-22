Vin Diesel’s daughter has favourite car

Action star Vin Diesel says his 22-months-old daughter already has a ‘favourite car’.

The ‘Fast and Furious’ actor thinks his little one has inherited his passions for luxury vehicles.

“Do you know my daughter, she’s only 22 months old, has a favourite car already? I think it runs in the genes. A Dodge Daytona — ’69 Dodge Daytona’.

She fights for it whenever the kids are playing with cars. And I go, ‘Paulette, where’s your favorite car?’ She goes over to the Dodge Daytona, lifts it up, and brings it to me. It’s a burgundy — a red burgundy, like the one in ‘Fast 6’,” Diesel said while talking to Jimmy Kimmel.

Diesel has three kids, Hania, eight, and six-year-old Vincent and 22-months-old Paulette with long-term partner Paloma Jimenez.

