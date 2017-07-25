Wait, Is Ranbir Kapoor really dating Mahira Khan?

Ranbir Kapoor is becoming a lighter version of Salman Khan, he’s always linked to someone time and again. If the industry insider to be believed taht spilled the beans to a leading Mumbai daily, Ranbir is not just fond of Pakistani actress Mahira Khan he’s even dating her.

When Mahira was asked about Ranbir Kapoor, Mahira had told a daily, “Among the younger lot, I would say Ranbir Kapoor. He is a brilliant actor.” And not so long ago, Ranbir was asked to share a list of which actresses he finds pretty by a web portal, Ranbir replied, “Mahira Khan from Pakistan is very pretty.”

A streak of photos were leaked from the backstage of an award show a while back which showed Ranbir and Mahira talking very seriously backstage, it didn’t mean much for us, but now it sure does.

Well, everything looks cute but realising the fact that Mahira might actually never see a light of Bollywood again, the future of this couple doesn’t look so shiny.