Want to become a star player by winning NBA championship: Satnam

Basketball player Satnam Singh Bhamara, who has become the first Indian to be picked for the NBA Developmental league, aspires to be a role model for the generations to come by breaking into the celebrated American league.

“I want to become an NBA player who plays a key part in his team’s success, someone who matters. I want to win an NBA championship and hopefully become a star player. I want to leave a legacy behind so that the aspiring kids can look up to me as a role model and follow my footsteps,” the 21-year-old player said.

“Furthermore, having gained enough experience, I would like to give back to the society. I would want to come back to India and share my experience, knowledge and train the talent in India. I am glad to have found the right people to guide me to NBA at such a young age. I would want to keep this legacy going,” he added.

The Punjab-born player also said when he started playing the sport initially for four months he disliked it.

“To be honest, initially for four months, I didn’t like basketball at all. However, watching great players and their performances, developed a fascination in me. I was ecstatic when I got to know that I have qualified for the nationals and I played quite well which further motivated me to look at the sport passionately.

“Later I went on to represent India and that was an absolute landmark for me. I continued to receive more and more opportunities and now Basketball has become my life. I am thankful to my coaches in India and the USA who have inspired me immensely. They have introduced me to a sport that I was completely clueless about and sharpened my skills to make a good sportsman out of an ordinary young boy,” said Satnam, who represents Texas Legends in the NBA.