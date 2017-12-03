Water conservation – Not an option but a necessity! – Part – I

Water is the part and parcel of our life. Three fourth of earth’s surface is covered by water and only one fourth is land, as per geographical survey. Most people know it and it is time to keep an eye on water position available at our disposal. What many of us do not know is that 97.5 per cent of the water available in earth is salt water and unworthy of drinking and bathing. Only 2.5 per cent of earth’s water is sweet water of which roughly 68 per cent is held as ice in Arctic and Antarctic region. Of remaining 32 per cent of 2.5 per cent most quantities are stored in underground and in various kinds of organic and inorganic matters. It is only a mini minuscule part, precisely 0.26 per cent of entire water of the world which is in all the rivers, lakes, ponds and other water bodies which are the only sources of sweet surface water available to living beings and the need to preserve and protect is of our utmost importance.

So preserving water and not polluting it is of paramount importance and each and every one of us in a thickly populated country like India should realise this and control usage water to the optimum level.

Many of the proposed smart cities in India lacks basic infrastructure and the decision to include them is defeated with the drawbacks particularly lack of drinking water and usable water. Thus we are in troubled water and India’s largest state UP tops the list. Wells and bore wells serve the purpose when there is water shortage.

All through our childhood and growing up years, whenever we had an opportunity to play in water or leave the tap open with water flowing down the drains, as elders always used to reprimand us for stating that with every drop of water, wasted it was money that was getting wasted. Never we realised that the consequences or the connection between water and money, but now with the sorts of situation that we are heading towards and placed on the brink of a catastrophe and buying water with ground water drying up, remember the golden words. It is time for retrospection at this crucial juncture as the water shortage threat throughout the world is catching up thick and fast. We believe, in India we have not taken the issue of water on top priority. Still there are no proper and concrete guidelines to restrict the malpractices of misusage of water.

– Jayanthy Subramaniam

(This is the first part of the article and the remaining portion will continue tomorrow)