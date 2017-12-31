We Miss You – Personalities Who Died in 2017

Famous personalities who once ruled the hearts of millions and left an indelible mark left for their divine abode in 2017.
1Shashi Kapoor
March 18, 1938 – December 4, 2017 (79)
Veteran actor Shashi Kapoor, a Bollywood matinee idol who starred in over 100 films died last year. Kapoor acted in huge hits like Deewar and Kabhie Kabhie. He was a member of the Kapoor dynasty, which has dominated the Hindi film industry for decades.
2Vinod Khanna
October 6, 1946 – April 27, 2017 (70)
Actor-turned-politician Vinod Khanna, known for delivering a string of commercial entertainers in the 1970s, died battling cancer. Khanna starred in blockbusters such as ‘The Burning Train’, ‘Qurbani’ and ‘Amar Akbar Anthony’ in the 1970s and 1980s.
3Hugh Hefner
April 9, 1926 – September 27, 2017 (91)
Iconic Hugh Hefner founded Playboy magazine more than 60 years ago as an upscale men’s magazine that featured nude images of famous women, as well as emerging models, actresses and singers.
4Chester Bennington
March 20, 1976 – July 20, 2017 (41)
Linkin Park lead singer Chester Bennington was known for his powerful, belting vocals as singer for the band.
5Girija Devi
May 8, 1929 – October 24, 2017 (88)
Thumri exponent and veteran classical singer, Girija Devi, passed away following a cardiac arrest.
Gifted with a resonating magical voice that captivated the refined listeners of Hindustani classical music for generations, Girija Devi played a key part in popularizing and raising the profile of Thumri, that gave her the appellation ‘Thumri queen’.
6Sir Roger Moore
October 14, 1927- May 23, 2017 (89)
Actor Sir Roger Moore was best known for playing James Bond. He played the famous spy in seven Bond films including Live and Let Die and A View to a Kill.
7Reema Lagoo
June 21, 1958 – May 18, 2017 (58)
Veteran Bollywood actress Reema Lagoo, known for playing mother’s roles in blockbusters such as Maine Pyar Kiya, Aashiqui, Saajan, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Vaastav, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Hum Saath Saath Hain, passed away at the age of 59 after reportedly suffering from cardiac arrest on 18 May 2017.
Reema Lagoo had also done extensive work on television including Shrimaan Shrimati and Tu Tu Main Main.
8Om Puri
October 18, 1950 – January 6, 2017
Veteran actor Om Puri’s sudden death came as a huge shock to the Bollywood film fraternity and the actor’s fans. The star was found dead at his Mumbai residence. The Bafta-nominated star became known across the world, with a career spanning four decades appearing in Hollywood blockbusters, British television dramas and Bollywood favourites.
9Lekh Tandon
February 13, 1929 – October 15, 2017
The veteran film director, actor and filmmaker Lekh Tandon created a mark by directing ‘Amrapali.’ He was 88 years old and was bedridden for various health issues.