We Miss You – Personalities Who Died in 2017

7 Reema Lagoo

June 21, 1958 – May 18, 2017 (58)

Veteran Bollywood actress Reema Lagoo, known for playing mother’s roles in blockbusters such as Maine Pyar Kiya, Aashiqui, Saajan, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Vaastav, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Hum Saath Saath Hain, passed away at the age of 59 after reportedly suffering from cardiac arrest on 18 May 2017.

Reema Lagoo had also done extensive work on television including Shrimaan Shrimati and Tu Tu Main Main.