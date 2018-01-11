Weighing on weightlifter loss in fog

At this time of the year, Delhi fog disrupts the three modes of transport, rail, road and airways. Both rail and airway traffic is either cancelled or delayed for unduly long period. But in case of vehicular traffic, despite dense fog, the road users try their luck in the midst of the poor visibility and met their own end through risky driving. In a bad day for Indian sports, five national level weightlifters were killed, including a world champion, when the car, in which they were travelling, met with a fatal accident in the dense early morning fog. The sixth person is battling for life. These boxers were near Alipur village and on the way to Murthal to celebrate the birthday of one of their colleague when the mishap took place. The birthday boy also died in that gruesome accident. It is advisable not to drive the vehicle, when there is heavy rain or fog as it obstructs the visibility of the driver. It is unfortunate that the weightlifters took a great risk in driving in dense fog and the mishap took place in a car crash. Sports fraternity mourn the death of the weightlifters in a freak accident.

Nickhil Mani

