Welcome back Mahi to CSK

I was on cloud nine to read your esteemed daily (Sports page January 5) that Mahendra Singh Dhoni was back at his ‘spiritual home’ Chennai Super Kings. We were eagerly waiting for the ‘born leader’ Mahi, since CSK was suspended for two years. It was great to see him again in CSK. We still remember how much we were satisfied that MS Dhoni will lead CSK to the final match in each season of IPL. It was also good to know that Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja will also play with the Captain Cool, while they were playing for Gujarat Lions for last two years. Hence, after completion of the ban, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is finally back with Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Let’s hope a successful leadership in 2018 IPL.

Md Rustam Parwez

