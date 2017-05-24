Wellness secrets during summer season

Mumbai summer really irritate you as the humid condition is not good for health. People would like to stay indoors as the outside heat is unbearable. However, people staying back home also face the hot conditions as there are power cuts in some of the areas on regular basis. It is better to fit an inverter in your flat to overcome power shortage during summer season. Curd is great as it is cool, contains proteins in the pre-digested form. It does have B-complex vitamins and contains bio-available calcium, Phosphorus, magnesium and is beneficial during the summer season. Summers are generally associated with heat, humidity and loss of appetite.

People tend to drink more water and they eat light food which is easily digestible. The best way to overcome the heat is to keep yourselves cool all the time. Water melon will provide you the fluid required for your body during this time of the year. Seasonal foods such as sweet lime, guavas, melons and cucumbers help offset excess body salt. Along with food, we can consume sprouts, salads, curd rice, whole grain sandwiches with watery fruits which provide all the Vitamin C and the B-complex vitamins that are required to build resistance power against cold and fever that are very common during summer season.

Skin rashes, irritations and headaches can be avoided by opting for summer friendly food. While driving and when you go for an outing it is better to keep car’s A/C on for sometime before starting your journey. The tiring heat requires more consumption of water. Summer season has set in and several cities are sweltering in the heat wave during the month of May. Rich people can enjoy the comfort of Air Conditioner in their homes and in their car while traveling whereas middle and lower middle class take frequent bath and consume water melon and fruit juices to beat the heat. Fortunately, Mumbai is having sufficient water supply. So far we have not felt the shortage of power and water. It is better to take precautions while traveling out in hot sun. By keeping the windows open we can get fresh air instead of keeping it closed all the time. Cold water bath before going to sleep will give you a sigh of relieve from the hot and humid atmosphere. Air cooler in this part of the country will not provide much solace from the sweltering heat.

Summer is very much enervating and people die of sun stroke during this season. This time round the year the mercury is touching 40 degree centigrade and people in Mumbai face heat waves. People would like to stay indoors as the outside heat is unbearable. Instead of using air-conditioner to reduce room heat it is better to have cold water bath.

Orange and Mosambi juices are also a good alternative. Tender coconut is preferred mostly. Instead of consuming ice and ice -creams, water based items are good for the health. While driving and going for an outing it is better to carry a bottle of water with you. The tiring heat requires more consumption of water. One requires at least eight glasses of water during ordinary days. During summer you can increase the intake to 12 to 15 glasses of water. Lime juice with salt and little sugar is preferred for dehydration. Instead of going for bottled drink you can have barley water as well. Health is wealth and one has to keep fit even during hot and humid summer season as well.

