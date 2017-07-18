Western Railway spent Rs 2.22 crores on EMR during last one year

As per RTI filed by activist Anil Galgali it has been revealed that Western Railway spent Rs 2.22 crores on Emergency Medical Rooms (EMR) in last one year. Galgali sought various information regarding EMR from Western Railway. Western Railway Chief Medical Officer Dr G K Singh informed Galgali that during the period from February 2016 to January 2017, WR had spent Rs 2,21,71,145.

Two year’s EMR contract was awarded to Principal Securities and Elid Service’s. No License Fees was charged to these contractors. The Contractor deposited Rs 4,60,140 and paid Rs 30,08,358 for Bond of Performance Guarantee ( BPG ). Western Railway opened EMR at 10 railway stations viz Churchgate, Mumbai Central, Bandra, Andheri, Goregaon, Kandivali, Borivali, Vasai Road, Virar and Palghar.