Where is achche din?

The achche din promised by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi was clearly meant for the rich people and politicians belonging to the National Democratic Alliance. Senior citizens and those belonging to the middle class have not received the benefits of `achche din’ at all and are struggling to make ends meet. The prices of all commodities are rising daily and have reached a saturation point. The goods and services tax provides no relief. The middle class will only be burdened with higher taxes. With the kind of salaries they get, they struggle to make ends meet. In spite of this, citizens are heavily taxed by the Modi government. For the last three years of his tenure, what has Modi done for the middle class and senior citizens? Interest rates on savings have been slashed. The elderly are the worst affected. Despite having no income, it is they who are harassed by the taxman. A real shame indeed!

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)