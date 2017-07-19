Whistle blower shunted out

Karnataka government transferred whistle blower Roopa, who exposed the VVIP treatment being offered to AIADMK general secretary Sasikala and kingpin of the stamp paper racket Abdul Karim Telgi in Central Prison in Bengaluru to Commissioner of Traffic and Road safety in a drastic move to teach her a lesson. Director of prison whom she had accused of accepting a bribe for favours offered to Sasikala was also shunted and he will be retiring this month. The more authentic CCTV footage was also erased to avoid giving proof in this connection. Thus the whistle blowers suffer on all counts and it is a matter of shame that the police department is in the hands of the inmates.

M.R. Jayanthi

