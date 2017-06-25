WHOA! 50 Cent reveals Helen Mirren ‘turns him on’

Rapper 50 Cent has admitted his love for the lauded British actress, Dame Helen Mirren.

The 71-year-old Oscar winner and the rapper were photographed at the closing ceremony of the Monte Carlo TV Festival on Tuesday.

The 41-year-old posted a newspaper clipping of the duo at the Monte Carlo TV Festival in Monaco, captioning, “I think I love her man, I’m trying not to stare at her. She know she turns me on. She just has that thing (sic), you know I can’t describe it. LOL.”

He’s not the first younger star to admit to have a crush on ‘The Queen’ actress as her ‘Woman in Gold’ co-star Ryan Reynolds is also her huge fan.

Helen married movie maker Taylor Hackford in 1997 after a lengthy romance.