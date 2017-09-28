Whoa! Shahid Kapoor’s costumes for Padmavati took 4 months to make?

While Deepika Padukone stole hearts with her ethereal costumes in the first look of Padmavati, Shahid Kapoor’s look too has become the talk of the town with his lavish regalia, fit body and full beard.

Designers Rimple and Harpreet Narula explain that designing Shahid’s costumes was a tedious job.

“There is tremendous research that has gone behind every costume that Shahid will be seen wearing in the film,” said Harpreet.

She further explained, “We sourced organic fabrics from Rajasthan that were then embroidered by hand by 22 local artisans. We have stuck to pure muslin cloth as the base, and then used vegetable dye or hand dye. While we tried to use hues that are associated with masculinity, we also had to balance it with brighter colours, since Rajasthani outfits are all about colour at the end of the day.”

The four-month gruelling process took them to the museums of Jaipur and Ahmedabad.

Rimple signed off saying, “We would often collect old fabrics, or buy antiques like brooch or pins from flea markets. We’ve used these trinkets in Padmavati.”

Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Bhansali Productions present Padmavati with direction and music by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

The film will release in cinemas on Dec 1.