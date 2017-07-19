Who’s Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend?

Cristiano Ronaldo was first linked to Georgia Rodriguez in November 2016 when they were spotted looking loved up at Disneyland Paris and it’s speculated that they first met when the footballer spotted her in the VIP area in an event. The couple have since never been shy to put their love and affection on public display.

On Tuesday 18 July 2017, Cristiano Ronaldo confirmed that his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez was pregnant. The conformation came following a flurry of speculation that the model had fallen pregnant by the footballer just weeks after he announced about his twins via a surrogate.

The model has been seen sitting with Ronaldo’s eldest son, Cristiano Jr, in executive boxes. She also took to Instagram in June to post a snap of herself, Cristiano and Cristiano Jr posing together with the caption: “My two loves”.

Georgina is currently working as a model and is signed to Madrid agency Uno Models.