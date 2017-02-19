…Then, will CM and Shelar resign?

Will Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Ashish Shelar step down if BJP falls short of majority in the BMC polls asks Rahul Shewale.

Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale has launched a scathing attack against the BJP by asking whether Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and BJP Mumbai Chief Ashish Shelar will tender their resignations if the party fails to win 114 seats in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) election. He alleged that since the party heads the Mumbai improvement committee it is hand in glove with the builders and is indulging in corruption. Of late the war of words has intensified between Shiv Sena and BJP as both the parties have been attacking each other to gain an upper hand in the civic body polls. Since BJP had emerged as the single largest party in 2014 state assembly polls it had demanded more seats from Shiv Sena for contesting the BMC polls. However Sena didn’t accept BJP’s proposal and instead is contesting the civic body polls singlehandedly.

Shewale said, “Will Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Ashish Shelar step down if BJP falls short of majority in the BMC polls? BJP has become overconfident after its victory in the assembly election and had demanded more seats from us. If they are so confident then should also get mandate in the civic body polls.”

“Even though a case has been filed against encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma the Home department is yet to take any action against him. BJP is trying to win election by misusing the home portfolio. However, Mumbaikars are smart enough to know the truth and they will give a befitting reply to BJP in the civic body election,” added Shewale.

Earlier Ashish Shelar had said that Rahul Shewale is a match fixer and he is well aware about how much he will score prior to the game. Thus he has already accepted defeat. Shelar said that Sena is involved in a match fixing with Congress in 42 seats with an intention to beat BJP in civic body polls. He also alleged that Sena and Congress have fielded weak candidates against each other’s strong candidates.

Shewale said that corruption is prevalent in most of the departments controlled by Fadnavis. Most corporators against whom the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has taken action belong to the BJP, he said. Shewale added that Chief Minister was responsible for approving proposals in his capacity as the state Urban Development Minister.

“The chief of a municipal corporation is the municipal commissioner who is appointed by the chief minister. Whenever proposals are approved by the standing committee of the BMC, it goes to the municipal commissioner and the Urban Development Department for final approvals. The UDD is headed by the chief minister,” said Shewale.