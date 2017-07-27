Will culprits be punished?

The ‘sudden’ collapse of the four-storeyed-building Sai Darshan of Damodar Park at Ghatkopar, the radio jockey Malishka’s ‘Sonu song’ etc. are just timely reflections and voices of more than a crore Mumbaikars about the BMC’s corrupt administration. Mumbaikars have been experiencing the fatal, small and big ‘corrupt’ potholes on each and every road, lane and street of the city, since the past more than 15 years. For all these anti-Mumbai crimes will anybody be punished anytime, somewhere in future? Mumbaikars have strong doubts.

