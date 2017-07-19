Will Smith’s connection to ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’

We all have been a fan of Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and the fact that Will Smith was in it. He gave us some memorable scenes and one of them was when Will dresses up as an older man in order to pose as Ashley Bank’s dad in season five.

The reason we’re pointing it out right now is because we realized that Will actually did grow a mustache in real life and he looks no different than what he tried to look like in the episode. The similarities are so uncanny, people that some fans are wondering if this whole thing was planned from the start.

Meanwhile, Will has been making headlines and trending since Disney announced him to be playing Genie in the upcoming live-action remake of Alladin, which means Will might get rid of stache after-all.