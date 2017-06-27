Will target those who kill Kashmiri brothers: Al-Qaida warns India

The Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) has released a 20-page ‘code of conduct’ document detailing its objectives, future targets, and reiterating its allegiance to Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri. The AQIS, in the document, says that its members are fighting with the Taliban and calls on Muslims throughout the Indian Subcontinent to join or support the “Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan”.

The outfit has released an elaborate document titled ‘Code of conduct for Mujahideen in the subcontinent’ detailing its objectives, targets, and do’s and don’ts for members.

“All personnel of the military are our targets, whether they be in the war zone or in barracks at their bases. Even the personnel on vacation are not exempted due to their battle against implementation of sharia,” the outfit said in the document.

“All staff of the military are our objectives, regardless of whether they be in the battle area or in a sleeping enclosure at their bases. Indeed, even the faculty in the midst of some recreation are not exempted because of their fight against the execution of Sharia,” the outfit was cited as saying in the report.

The code of conduct specifically looks at Kashmir and says that the outfit will target Indian security installations and leaders of Hindu “separatist” organisations, according to a report.

The document, which makes several references to Kashmir, also addresses a resident of UP’s Sambhal, Maulana Asim Umar, UP, as the ‘amir’ or chief of the so-called al Qaida in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS).

The Indian intelligence agencies are said to be keeping a close tab on the development as it comes soon after former Hizbul commander Zakir Musa floated a new outfit and openly acknowledged support from al Qaida.

What is of utmost concern to the Indian agencies is the invitation which the outfit had sent to different groups fighting in the subcontinent urging them to pledge their allegiance to what they refer to as the “Islamic emirate of Afghanistan”.

Qaida, whose style of functioning is different from that of its arch-rival Islamic State, further states that the Mujahideen will not attack common Hindus, Muslims or Buddhists and also not strike places of worship.

Founded by Ayman al Zawahiri, the al Qaeda has the backing of Pakistan’s secret service ISI and has sleeper cells in various parts of the country.