Wimbledon 2017: Sania Mirza eyes women’s doubles quarter-final berth

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza will aim to book her place in the quarter-finals of the Wimbledon when she and her Belgian partner Kirsten Flipkens head into the last-16 clash of the women’s doubles event on Monday.

The Indo-Belgium pair booked their place in the third round of the third major of the season after fending off British duo of Naomi Broady and Heather Watson 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 in a thrilling clash that lasted one hour and 45 minutes.

Mirza will now be up against her former team-mate Martina Hingis, who will team up with his Taiwanese partner Yung-Jan Chan, for a place in the last-eight.

Meanwhile, in the mixed doubles’ event, the Indo-Japanese pair of Purav Raja and Eri Hozumi will take on Slovenia’s Andreja Klepac and Serbia’s Daniel Nestor in their second round.